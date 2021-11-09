CATL, whose stock rose 0.4 per cent to a record 663.28 yuan on Tuesday in Shenzhen, is now the third-biggest stock on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla supplier CATL’s inclusion in China’s CSI 300 Index may spur US$2 billion buying frenzy, analysts say
- The inclusion may spur local and global fund managers into buying as much as 12.9 billion yuan (US$2.02 billion) of the stock, Shenwan Hongyuan analysts say
- CATL stock has already jumped 10-fold over the past two years amid booming EV sales at home and aboard
Topic | A-shares
CATL, whose stock rose 0.4 per cent to a record 663.28 yuan on Tuesday in Shenzhen, is now the third-biggest stock on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. Photo: Getty Images