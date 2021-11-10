Tencent releases its third-quarter results on Wednesday, but earnings are likely to remain flat, according to analysts’ estimates. Photo: Bloomberg
Another Tencent bear emerges as competition clouds earnings while regulatory concerns are still playing out
- Yang at Blue Lotus Capital becomes the second bear on Tencent since Muhl at DZ Bank downgraded the stock to a sell in August
- Analysts have trimmed their price targets for Tencent shares by 21 per cent over the past six months, as company readies its third-quarter report
