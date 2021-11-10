A woman stands in front of the screen showing stock and index levels in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stocks in Hong Kong, mainland China tumble as faster inflation undermines bets for policy easing
- China’s producer prices surged at the fastest pace in 26 years while an increase in consumer prices was the most since September 2020
- BYD, Mengniu lead losers while Sunny Optical slides on weak shipment data for October
