Evergrande lifts Hang Seng Index after heavily indebted Chinese developer averts bond default
- The Hang Seng Index trades 0.3 per cent higher, after declining by as much as 0.6 per cent at the start of trading
- Evergrande’s shares rise 6.8 per cent, after it made interest payments on three dollar bonds, lifts other mainland developers
