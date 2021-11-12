A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on August 24, 2021. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on August 24, 2021. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on August 24, 2021. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks build longest winning run in three weeks as weaker China data to underpin policy easing bets

  • Stocks rise for a fourth day as weaker economic data for October likely to fuel policy easing bets in China
  • Property developers, tech stocks lead winners while Haidilao slumps on stock placement plan

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:45am, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on August 24, 2021. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on August 24, 2021. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on August 24, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE