A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on August 24, 2021. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks build longest winning run in three weeks as weaker China data to underpin policy easing bets
- Stocks rise for a fourth day as weaker economic data for October likely to fuel policy easing bets in China
- Property developers, tech stocks lead winners while Haidilao slumps on stock placement plan
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on August 24, 2021. Photo: AP