Pedestrians walk past a public screen displaying the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index in Shanghai on August 18, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s IPO flops from vaccine maker to retailer show growing pain as investors get a taste of listing reforms
- Nine companies traded below their listing prices over the past three weeks, while none before them suffered such embarrassment
- Shrinking returns from stock offerings and IPO flops will become more frequent, the Securities Daily said in a commentary
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
