Stocks
Beijing Stock Exchange: three of four debuts soar in financial market created to extend financial lifeline to small companies

  • Sixty stocks rose in Beijing exchange debut, with gains ranging from 0.2 per cent to almost 500 per cent
  • Small-caps are on longer a scarcity and their valuations will be reassessed, analyst says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:46pm, 15 Nov, 2021

The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) building in Beijing, which transferred 70 of the first 81 stocks to commence trading in the new Beijing Stock Exchange. Photo: Handout.
