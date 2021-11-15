Stocks surrender early gains as reports show no meaningful recovery in China’s economy just yet while liquidity concerns undermine developers. Photo: Felix Wong Stocks surrender early gains as reports show no meaningful recovery in China’s economy just yet while liquidity concerns undermine developers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks drop as China reports signal weak growth while liquidity concerns undermine developers

  • Stocks lose early gains as China economic reports signal weak growth, liquidity concerns undermine property developers
  • The Beijing stock exchange kicks off trading with three-quarters of companies making a winning debut

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:35pm, 15 Nov, 2021

