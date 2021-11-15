Stocks surrender early gains as reports show no meaningful recovery in China’s economy just yet while liquidity concerns undermine developers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks drop as China reports signal weak growth while liquidity concerns undermine developers
- Stocks lose early gains as China economic reports signal weak growth, liquidity concerns undermine property developers
- The Beijing stock exchange kicks off trading with three-quarters of companies making a winning debut
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Stocks surrender early gains as reports show no meaningful recovery in China’s economy just yet while liquidity concerns undermine developers. Photo: Felix Wong