An electronic board showing the prices of some of the 81 companies that started trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange on November 15, 2021 Photo: Simon Song
Reuters, Bloomberg miss out on Beijing stock exchange trading as traders seek live feed from rival data providers
- Bloomberg is said to be working on getting a live data feed by the end of December, according to a note to clients seen by the Post
- President Xi called for the new exchange to provide a funding lifeline to the nation’s innovative ‘little giants’
Topic | A-shares
An electronic board showing the prices of some of the 81 companies that started trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange on November 15, 2021 Photo: Simon Song