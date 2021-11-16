Temasek had 27 per cent of its assets invested in China, according to its March annual review, the single largest bet outside its Singapore base. Photo: AFP Temasek had 27 per cent of its assets invested in China, according to its March annual review, the single largest bet outside its Singapore base. Photo: AFP
Temasek cuts losses in Chinese education stocks, trims Alibaba and Didi Global stakes after missteps, US filing shows

  • Singapore investment firm exited from Kanzhun, TAL Education and New Oriental after stepping into a minefield just before sector crackdown
  • Firm also exited Baidu, and trimmed positions in Alibaba Group and Didi Global, according to SEC filing

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 3:57pm, 16 Nov, 2021

