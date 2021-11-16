Stock bulls are driving the Hang Seng Index to its longest winning streak since mid-February as Xi and Biden exchanged views to thaw relations. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks extend winning run as bulls build optimism on Xi-Biden summit, policy easing bets
- Hang Seng has risen 3.7 per cent over six days going into the Xi-Biden virtual summit
- Elsewhere, policy easing bets are growing as Chinese provincial authorities are beginning to loosen property curbs to spur home sales
