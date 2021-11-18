The nation’s antitrust body fined Alibaba US$2.8 billion in April and Meituan US$533 million in October. Ride-hailing operator Didi Global is said to be relaunching its app by year end following a cybersecurity probe. Analysts now expect authorities to ease up on the Big Tech crackdown, removing a major market overhang and allowing investors to focus on fundamental value.

Advertisement

“Tech stocks in Hong Kong have fully reacted to the headwinds and valuations are close to historical lows,” said Chen Ping, a fund manager at HSBC Jintrust Fund Management in Shanghai. “Some of the internet giants will retain their core competitiveness. We continue to be positive on them in the long run.”

The forthcoming earnings reports will be crucial to traders who are enjoying a rare bounce in the Hang Seng Tech Index, which saw US$1 trillion of market value eroded during China’s year-long crackdown on the tech sector.

Members of the Hang Seng Tech Index currently trade at an average price-earnings multiple of 16.2 times realised earnings, versus 26 times on average over the past year.

Alibaba’s stock has rebounded 22 per cent from an October low in Hong Kong, while Meituan rallied 52 per cent from a trough in August. Even so, Alibaba still trades at 17 times one-year forward earnings, having cheapened from a two-year average of 23 times, according to Bloomberg data.

Some investors are betting the worst of China’s crackdown has passed. BlackRock expects near-term easing of monetary, fiscal and regulatory policies to shore up faltering economic growth. Others remain cautious, with BCA Research saying the clampdown is ongoing.

07:30 Why China is tightening control over cybersecurity

Any earnings surprise to the downside could rattle the market, given the outsize gains some of the Big Tech stocks have made since their lows in October. To recap, Tencent Holdings, the WeChat operator and China’s biggest online game developer, reported its slowest earnings growth in two years last week.

Advertisement

One additional risk to Alibaba’s earnings stems from an economic slowdown that has weighed on consumer spending in the world’s second-biggest economy, according to analysts at Essence Securities and Jefferies. The Singles’ Day gala saw the slowest growth in gross merchandise sales since the annual shopping gala began in 2009.