A hoarding promotes Singles' Day sales on Alibaba’s Tmall and Taobao platforms in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district. The e-commerce giant fell short of expectations when it reported second-quarter results on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong stocks tumble, dragged down by Alibaba’s poor quarterly earnings report
- The e-commerce giant is on track to post its largest single-day percentage decline on record
- The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.8 per cent at noon on Friday, falling for the third day in a row
Topic | China’s crackdowns
