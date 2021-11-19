A hoarding promotes Singles' Day sales on Alibaba’s Tmall and Taobao platforms in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district. The e-commerce giant fell short of expectations when it reported second-quarter results on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong stocks tumble, dragged down by Alibaba’s poor quarterly earnings report

  • The e-commerce giant is on track to post its largest single-day percentage decline on record
  • The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.8 per cent at noon on Friday, falling for the third day in a row

Topic |   China’s crackdowns
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:41pm, 19 Nov, 2021

