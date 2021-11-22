An electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on September 20. Hong Kong stocks wobble on weak tech earnings. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks retreat as Meituan sinks before earnings date while JD.com, NetEase lead gains among new index members
- Meituan slumps 3.4 per cent before its earnings report on Friday as traders grow wary of poor reports from Chinese tech bellwethers
- JD.com, NetEase, China Resources Beer and ENN Energy post strong gains before their official entry into the Hang Seng Index family
