Investors are still trying to discover the risk premium on Chinese tech bellwethers like Alibaba amid tougher regulations. Photo: Simon Song
The lone bear on Alibaba sees ‘no point catching a falling knife’ as tech investors not rewarded for embracing China risk
- Members of the Hang Seng Tech and Nasdaq Golden Dragon China indices lost US$163 billion in market value last week
- Analysts at Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Mizuho and others have lowered their price targets again after earnings miss, weaker guidance
Topic | Ant Group
