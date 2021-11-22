Investors are still trying to discover the risk premium on Chinese tech bellwethers like Alibaba amid tougher regulations. Photo: Simon Song
Ant Group
The lone bear on Alibaba sees ‘no point catching a falling knife’ as tech investors not rewarded for embracing China risk

  • Members of the Hang Seng Tech and Nasdaq Golden Dragon China indices lost US$163 billion in market value last week
  • Analysts at Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Mizuho and others have lowered their price targets again after earnings miss, weaker guidance

Updated: 10:12pm, 22 Nov, 2021

