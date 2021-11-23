A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board on October 25. Tech sell-off persists on earnings jitters. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks hit six-week low as Alibaba, Meituan lead tech slump on earnings concerns
- Alibaba, Meituan, Kuaishou tumble on earnings letdown as stock bulls pay the price for mistimed optimism
- More than US$160 billion has been erased from Chinese tech stocks traded in Hong Kong and New York over the past week
Topic | A-shares
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board on October 25. Tech sell-off persists on earnings jitters. Photo: AP