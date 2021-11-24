A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on Novenber 8. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on Novenber 8. Photo: AP
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Chinese tech stocks extend losses on Alibaba price downgrades while Xiaomi sinks on earnings concerns

  • Analysts from Deutsche Bank, Nomura and UOB have slashed Alibaba’s price targets following earnings disappointment while Xiaomi crashes on sales miss
  • Hang Seng Index has lost 4.3 per cent over six straight days on renewed selling while mainland Chinese traders flee from Hong Kong market

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:57pm, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on Novenber 8. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on Novenber 8. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE