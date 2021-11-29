A man heads for the BioNtech vaccination centreat Hiu Kwong Street Sports Centre in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong on November 25. Photo: May Tse
Omicron, Meituan and Macau gambling crackdown offer new threats to Hong Kong stock optimists
- The Hang Seng Index has lost almost 17 per cent since the Delta variant emerged in the city in late June. The newest Omicron variant could wreak another havoc
- Tech earnings and a crackdown in Macau gambling hub are other ongoing concerns hurting stock market sentiment
