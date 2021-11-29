A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on November 23. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on November 23. Photo: AP
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slide to one-year low as Omicron variant alarms markets while Meituan, Macau casinos add to woes

  • Stocks weaken as investors face a triple whammy of Omicron infections, Meituan’s poor earning and Macau gambling crackdown
  • New Covid strain threatens to disrupt global economies after governments imposed new lockdowns and banned related travels

Topic |   Stocks
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:40pm, 29 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on November 23. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on November 23. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE