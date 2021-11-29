Both new indices will track the 60-stock Hang Seng Index, albeit with different weightings to reflect the constituents’ varied ESG performance. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hang Seng Index compiler adds another two stock indices to meet demand for sustainable investment

  • Both new indices will track the 60-stock Hang Seng Index, with different weightings to reflect the constituents’ varied ESG performance
  • Cumulative sustainable fund assets reached US$3.9 trillion at the end of September, making up around 8 per cent of all managed funds

Eric Ng
Updated: 10:45pm, 29 Nov, 2021

