Both new indices will track the 60-stock Hang Seng Index, albeit with different weightings to reflect the constituents’ varied ESG performance. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hang Seng Index compiler adds another two stock indices to meet demand for sustainable investment
- Both new indices will track the 60-stock Hang Seng Index, with different weightings to reflect the constituents’ varied ESG performance
- Cumulative sustainable fund assets reached US$3.9 trillion at the end of September, making up around 8 per cent of all managed funds
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Both new indices will track the 60-stock Hang Seng Index, albeit with different weightings to reflect the constituents’ varied ESG performance. Photo: EPA-EFE