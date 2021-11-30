People walk past an electronic board displaying the Hang Seng Index on November 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks set for monthly loss as Omicron, Macau crackdown add to US$220 billion index pullback
- Hang Seng Index falls for a third day to a 14-month low as Omicron weakens risk-taking appetite while a sell-off in Macau casino operators persists
- An improvement in official Chinese manufacturing data fails to shore up sentiment amid growing Covid-19 infection cases sparked by the new variant
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
