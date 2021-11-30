A woman walks on the street next to a large screen showing the Shanghai stock exchange data. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s zero-Covid policy to boost onshore stocks with market shielded from rout in US, Europe and Hong Kong
- The Shanghai Composite Index has lost only 0.6 per cent since the discovery of Omicron, while US and European stocks lost US$580 billion in market value
- While Omicron is likely to eventually enter China, tough zero-Covid policy will block community transmission, top health official said.
