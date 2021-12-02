Suncity Group is the largest junket operator in Macau. Photo: Reuters
Macau casino junket operator Suncity sinks further after Alvin Chau steps down as chairman
- Suncity Group Holdings shares fell 16.7 per cent following the resumption of trading; suspends its travel-related businesses
- Controlling shareholder Alvin Chau was arrested on the weekend over his alleged links with illegal cross-border gambling and a money-laundering syndicate
Topic | Macau
