Suncity Group is the largest junket operator in Macau. Photo: Reuters
Macau casino junket operator Suncity sinks further after Alvin Chau steps down as chairman

  • Suncity Group Holdings shares fell 16.7 per cent following the resumption of trading; suspends its travel-related businesses
  • Controlling shareholder Alvin Chau was arrested on the weekend over his alleged links with illegal cross-border gambling and a money-laundering syndicate

Eric Ng
Updated: 9:53am, 2 Dec, 2021

