Hong Kong is set to unveil a Covid-19 health code system on Thursday to pave the way for the long-awaited reopening of the city’s border with mainland China later this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong stocks rebound from excessive sell-off even as Omicron casts a shadow globally
- Mainland property developers Country Garden, Longfor Group and China Resources Land lead index gainers
- Hong Kong is set to announce rules for quarantine free travel to Guangdong province and Macau
Topic | China stock market
Hong Kong is set to unveil a Covid-19 health code system on Thursday to pave the way for the long-awaited reopening of the city’s border with mainland China later this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng