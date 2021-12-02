Hong Kong is set to unveil a Covid-19 health code system on Thursday to pave the way for the long-awaited reopening of the city’s border with mainland China later this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong is set to unveil a Covid-19 health code system on Thursday to pave the way for the long-awaited reopening of the city’s border with mainland China later this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks rebound from excessive sell-off even as Omicron casts a shadow globally

  • Mainland property developers Country Garden, Longfor Group and China Resources Land lead index gainers
  • Hong Kong is set to announce rules for quarantine free travel to Guangdong province and Macau

Topic |   China stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 2:46pm, 2 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is set to unveil a Covid-19 health code system on Thursday to pave the way for the long-awaited reopening of the city’s border with mainland China later this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong is set to unveil a Covid-19 health code system on Thursday to pave the way for the long-awaited reopening of the city’s border with mainland China later this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE