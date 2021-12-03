Hong Kong stocks sank on Friday morning, reversing two days of gains. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks sank on Friday morning, reversing two days of gains. Photo: AP
Tech stocks from Meituan to Alibaba lead losses in Hong Kong as Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi prepares for US delisting

  • Losses were exacerbated by US regulators finalising plans for a new law that could see Chinese companies booted off American bourses
  • The Hang Seng Index retreated on Friday morning, reversing two days of gains and putting it on track for a weekly loss

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:31pm, 3 Dec, 2021

