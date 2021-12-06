Exchange Square, the building that houses the stock exchange, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks’ discount to book values ensnare Chinese funds betting on turnaround
- About 77 per cent of mainland China-domiciled mutual funds that focus on Hong Kong stocks have posted losses this year
- The Hang Seng Index trades at a 2 per cent discount to its book value, the fifth time this year it has been cheaper than its intrinsic value
