People walk on the street next to the large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai on November 19..Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

China’s biggest liquidity injection in three years not a game changer for BCA while HSBC fund sees muted impact

  • RRR cut is not a game changer for the economy as credit growth and investment, key drivers of business cycle, have yet to rebound decisively: BCA Research
  • Channel checks suggest Chinese banks have no aim to change their full-year credit plans at the end of 2021, Morgan Stanley says

Topic |   China stock market
Cheryl Heng and Zhang Shidong
Cheryl Heng and Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:16am, 8 Dec, 2021

