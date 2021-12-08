People walk on the street next to the large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai on November 19..Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s biggest liquidity injection in three years not a game changer for BCA while HSBC fund sees muted impact
- RRR cut is not a game changer for the economy as credit growth and investment, key drivers of business cycle, have yet to rebound decisively: BCA Research
- Channel checks suggest Chinese banks have no aim to change their full-year credit plans at the end of 2021, Morgan Stanley says
