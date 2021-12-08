Hong Kong stocks hold onto gains from Tuesdays rally but Weibo slumps in its market debut. Photo: Handout
Chinese tech stocks extend gains on valuation hunt while Weibo slides below IPO in Hong Kong debut
- Tech stocks advance as traders seek bargains from a 26 per cent crash that erased US$606 billion of value over the past six months
- Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, slumps almost 7 per cent in Hong Kong trading debut; Alibaba pares some of its record 12 per cent rally on Tuesday
Topic | A-shares
Hong Kong stocks hold onto gains from Tuesdays rally but Weibo slumps in its market debut. Photo: Handout