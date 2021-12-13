Pedestrians walk past a public screen displaying stock indices in Shanghai, in August 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks gain as China pledges to front-load policy support, hints at easing regulations on companies
- Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba pace winners as China’s Central Economic Work Conference concluded with pledges to stabilise growth, front-load policy support
- Excessive capital growth may instead be curbed with a type of “traffic-light” mechanism
