A man walks by an electronic board showing stock market data in Shanghai in September 2021. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks slip on Shimao downgrade, Macau regulatory risks while Alibaba drags tech index

  • JPMorgan downgraded Shimao Group on heightened liquidity concerns, stoking default risks among Chinese developers
  • Hang Seng Properties Index has declined 4.5 per cent, erasing more than US$6 billion of market value since December 9 when China Evergrande and Kaisa defaulted on their debts

Updated: 12:38pm, 14 Dec, 2021

