Hong Kong stocks snap three-day drop as China think tank recommends stronger stimulus amid housing market slump, weak retail sales

  • Hang Seng rebounds from a three-day slide as investors bet China will ease policy to shore up growth
  • Home prices in 70 mainland Chinese cities slipped more than estimated in November, while gain in retail sales trailed consensus forecast

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:50pm, 15 Dec, 2021

