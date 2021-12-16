People walk past electronic tape displaying stock prices at the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in October 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Markets

Chinese tech stocks sink to new low in Hong Kong on sanction risks while Fed quickens move to trim policy stimulus

  • Hang Seng Tech Index hits the lowest level since July 2020 inception amid selling pressure from reported US sanctions while the Fed plans a faster exit from stimulus
  • Chinese developers rally on speculation authorities will ease funding access to alleviate a liquidity crunch

Topic |   China stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:30pm, 16 Dec, 2021

