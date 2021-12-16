A picture taken in January this year shows a large residential project under construction in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese property stocks surge as mainland media fuels rate-cut speculation and Swiss fund warns defaults are turning into systemic risk for markets
- A gauge tracking 33 Chinese developers surges by the most in a week as mainland media fans rate-cut speculation following a slump in domestic housing market
- Lombard Odier warns rising debt defaults have turned idiosyncratic risks into systemic risks in market
Topic | China property
