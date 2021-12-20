Hong Kong IPOs have had a disappointing year. Cloud Village was one of the 93 companies to sell new shares in the city this year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong IPO debutants bear the brunt of China’s regulatory crackdown, earnings misses
- The shares of 93 firms that launched IPOs in the city rose by an average of 13 per cent on the first day of trading, the least among Asia’s top five stock markets
- Chinese IPOs jumped 170 per cent on average, making it the best performing market in Asia
Topic | China stock market
Hong Kong IPOs have had a disappointing year. Cloud Village was one of the 93 companies to sell new shares in the city this year. Photo: Handout