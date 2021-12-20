An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index figures at Exchange Square, the building housing the stock market, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slide to 22-month low after market ignores China’s first rate cut in nearly two years
- Hang Seng Index falls 1.4 per cent to 22,858.50 at the midday break, its lowest level since March 2020
- Chinese property firms Evergrande, Shimao and Country Garden weigh on index
Topic | China stock market
