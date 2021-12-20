An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index figures at Exchange Square, the building housing the stock market, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index figures at Exchange Square, the building housing the stock market, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slide to 22-month low after market ignores China’s first rate cut in nearly two years

  • Hang Seng Index falls 1.4 per cent to 22,858.50 at the midday break, its lowest level since March 2020
  • Chinese property firms Evergrande, Shimao and Country Garden weigh on index

Topic |   China stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:41pm, 20 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index figures at Exchange Square, the building housing the stock market, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index figures at Exchange Square, the building housing the stock market, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE