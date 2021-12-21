Cyclists and motorists riding past a large screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai on November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks advance as sell-off that erased most of post-pandemic recovery attracts buyers
- The Hang Seng Index’s 14-day relative strength index fell below 30 on Monday, a threshold that signals stocks are oversold
- The benchmark slipped to the lowest level since late March 2020 on Monday, erasing almost all of the recovery from the depth of pandemic
Topic | China stock market
