People wearing face masks in front of an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on December 15. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks extend rebound as Alibaba, Tencent lead tech advance while traders weigh policy easing signals
- Hang Seng Index recovers for a second day from near a 21-month low as valuations appeal to investors
- Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan lead advance after US-listed Chinese tech stocks surged 7 per cent in overnight New York trading
China stock market
