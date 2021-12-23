People walking past electronic boards showing recent stock market information in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tencent’s US$16.4 billion dividend surprise lights up Hong Kong stock market while JD.com slumps
- Tencent to distribute most of its holding in JD.com to shareholders as interim dividend, a stake valued at US$16.4 billion at current market price
- Hang Seng Index is building on a three-day winning run as investors continue to see value in beaten-down stocks
Topic | China stock market
People walking past electronic boards showing recent stock market information in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang