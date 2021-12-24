People pointing at an electronic board showing local stock prices in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Macau casino stocks keep Hong Kong market on longest winning run in five weeks as trading volume sags before holiday
- Results from a public hearing in Macau point were in favour of keeping the existing casino operations, according to reports from brokers
- Biden signs into law a measure to ban all imports from Xinjiang for alleged forced labour, building on recent actions including sanctions on officials
