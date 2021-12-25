China’s tech crackdown erased more than US$1 trillion of market value since the Ant Group IPO episode. Illustration by Brian Wang
China tech crackdown: after a trillion-dollar rout, has the stock market drubbing gone too far?
- China’s internet companies have lost an estimated US$1 trillion in value in the past 14 months
- Most Chinese tech giants are now trading close to historic lows
Topic | A-shares
China’s tech crackdown erased more than US$1 trillion of market value since the Ant Group IPO episode. Illustration by Brian Wang