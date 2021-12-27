A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing’s Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing’s Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Business /  Markets

Investors likely to cheer clarity on VIE companies as China unveils requirements on offshore IPOs

  • China’s CSRC publishes a draft stating that companies can list overseas as variable interest entities as long as they abide by compliance rules; rule not retroactive
  • Stock investors are likely to cheer the clarification, removing a regulatory overhang on tech stocks and end months of speculation

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang ShidongDaniel RenCoco Feng
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:30am, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing’s Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing’s Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE