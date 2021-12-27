Pedestrians walk past a public screen displaying the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on August 18, 2021, Photo: Bloomberg
China stocks fluctuate as Covid-19 outbreak clouds economic revival efforts while VIE stance boosts tech start-ups

  • Stocks post small gain as China faces the worst Covid-19 outbreak in almost a year, clouding economic recovery outlook
  • Clarity on regulatory stance regarding Chinese VIE-type companies in offshore markets seen aiding tech start-ups

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:13pm, 27 Dec, 2021

