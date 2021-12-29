Hong Kong’s Central district. The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index is on track for a 1.4 per cent loss in December, adding to a 7.5 per cent slide in November. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks fall, as Beijing’s scrutiny of overseas IPOs weighs on tech shares
- The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.6 per cent on Wednesday morning, while the Tech Index sank 1.3 per cent for its biggest drop in a week
- Alibaba and Tencent lead the declines
Topic | Stocks
Hong Kong’s Central district. The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index is on track for a 1.4 per cent loss in December, adding to a 7.5 per cent slide in November. Photo: Felix Wong