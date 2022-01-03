People walk on the street next to the large screen showing stock data in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s star manager hopes for redemption as all 4 funds with US$16 billion in assets suffered losses in 2021
- All four funds managed by Zhang Kun at E Fund Management suffered losses ranging from 8.2 per cent to 31 per cent in 2021, ending two years of stellar winnings
- He is responsible for US$16.7 billion in assets, the most cash managed by any portfolio manager in mainland China
