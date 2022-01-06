A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks approach 21-month low as tech adds to US$71 billion sell-off while city tightens Covid-19 rules

  • The Hang Seng Index has lost 2.8 per cent in the first week of trading in 2022, set for the worst start to a year since 2005
  • A sell-off in Chinese tech stocks erased US$71 billion from the market value of Hang Seng Tech Index members on Wednesday

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:26am, 6 Jan, 2022

