A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks approach 21-month low as tech adds to US$71 billion sell-off while city tightens Covid-19 rules
- The Hang Seng Index has lost 2.8 per cent in the first week of trading in 2022, set for the worst start to a year since 2005
- A sell-off in Chinese tech stocks erased US$71 billion from the market value of Hang Seng Tech Index members on Wednesday
Topic | China stock market
