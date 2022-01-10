China’s metaverse economy is turning into the new battleground for the nation’s biggest technology companies. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s metaverse: pioneer analyst picks 6 stocks to emulate Facebook, Roblox and other 2021 winners
- Roblox, Meta Platforms were among biggest stock winners in 2021, deemed as ‘Year One’ of the metaverse’s development
- Ma Tianyi at Minsheng Securities picks Tencent among six stocks to benefit from the latest, hottest concept in China’ capital market
Topic | China stock market
