China’s metaverse economy is turning into the new battleground for the nation’s biggest technology companies. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s metaverse economy is turning into the new battleground for the nation’s biggest technology companies. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Markets

China’s metaverse: pioneer analyst picks 6 stocks to emulate Facebook, Roblox and other 2021 winners

  • Roblox, Meta Platforms were among biggest stock winners in 2021, deemed as ‘Year One’ of the metaverse’s development
  • Ma Tianyi at Minsheng Securities picks Tencent among six stocks to benefit from the latest, hottest concept in China’ capital market

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:42am, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s metaverse economy is turning into the new battleground for the nation’s biggest technology companies. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s metaverse economy is turning into the new battleground for the nation’s biggest technology companies. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE