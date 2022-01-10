A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on December 15 last year. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks rally as Alibaba Health, Kuaishou push tech benchmark to best run in a month

  • Tech benchmark has risen by about 5 per cent in a three-day rally as investors pick up values in market trading near an all-time low
  • China Life Insurance tumbles as chairman is investigated by China’s ant-corruption agency, while Modern Land slumps on trading resumption following debt defaults

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:45pm, 10 Jan, 2022

