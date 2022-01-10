People cross a road in the central business district in Beijing on December 16, 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks: what money managers at BNP Paribas, Haitong and Schroders say about recent market actions
- Look for an upswing in China’s growth this year, as policies like the ones aimed at ‘common prosperity’ are implemented less aggressively than before: BNP
- No need for pessimism, according to Haitong International and Soochow Securities
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
