Tech stocks are leading the charge as China inflation report fuels easing bets. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech stocks are leading the charge as China inflation report fuels easing bets. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks climb to four-week high as Alibaba, JD.com drive tech rally while CNOOC surges on big dividend plan

  • Ten of the biggest tech winners advance by more than 3.8 per cent as investors rush back into market while CNOOC surges on dividend payout plan
  • Consumer inflation and factory-gate prices rose in December at slower than economists’ forecast, the statistic bureau reports on Wednesday

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:37pm, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tech stocks are leading the charge as China inflation report fuels easing bets. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech stocks are leading the charge as China inflation report fuels easing bets. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE