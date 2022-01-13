A woman walks past Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman walks past Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hang Seng retains upside momentum as PetroChina, CNOOC lead rotation while Alibaba, tech stocks pare gains

  • PetroChina, CNOOC advance as oil producers lead new rotation from sliding tech stocks
  • Alibaba and other Big Tech stocks wobble in early trading after a 5 per cent surge on Wednesday

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:30pm, 13 Jan, 2022

